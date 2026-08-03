3 hurt in Glendale shooting, suspect outstanding
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GLENDALE, Ariz. - Three people are in the hospital following a triple shooting early Monday morning in Glendale.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. on August 3 near 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way.
Glendale police told FOX 10 that three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect left the area after the shooting.
What we don't know:
The victims were identified as adults, but their names weren't released.
It's unknown what led up to the shooting, and police do not have a description of the suspect.
Map of where the shooting happened:
The Source: The Glendale Police Department