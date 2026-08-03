3 hurt in Glendale shooting, suspect outstanding

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The Brief Three adults were shot on August 3 near 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way. The victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect left the area after the shooting and remains on the loose.



Three people are in the hospital following a triple shooting early Monday morning in Glendale.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. on August 3 near 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way.

Glendale police told FOX 10 that three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect left the area after the shooting.

What we don't know:

The victims were identified as adults, but their names weren't released.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting, and police do not have a description of the suspect.

Map of where the shooting happened: