Buc-ee's 1st Arizona location opening in Goodyear; here's what to know

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The Brief Buc-ee's first Arizona location is opening on June 22 in Goodyear. The 74,000-square-foot travel center is located near I-10 and Bullard Avenue. The Buc-ee's parking lot is scheduled to open at midnight. Doors open at 6 a.m., and there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. Heavy traffic is expected at Buc-ee's. Officials estimate 40,000 vehicles will pass through the area throughout next week.



The wait is almost over, Arizona! The state's first Buc-ee's location is officially opening next week in Goodyear.

What we know:

The 74,000-square-foot West Valley travel center, located near Interstate 10 and Bullard Avenue, has 120 fueling stations. The location also offers its signature food items, including Beaver Nuggets, beef jerky and smoked brisket.

In addition to its first Arizona location, Buc-ee's is also opening new travel centers in several other states.

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Heavy traffic expected for grand opening

Local perspective:

The Buc-ee's parking lot is set to open at midnight on June 22. Doors open at 6 a.m., and there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m.

Heavy traffic is expected in the area for the grand opening, with as many as 40,000 vehicles expected to pass through over the week.

Goodyear city officials say all Buc-ee's traffic must use I-10 and exit at Bullard Avenue. When leaving Buc-ee's, drivers will not be able to access westbound I-10 and instead, will be directed to the eastbound lanes.

A route map for the Buc-ee's grand opening traffic.

"Due to anticipated long traffic lines, make sure your car is stocked with plenty of water, snacks and gas," officials said. "While you're making your way though the Buc-ee's traffic route, a podcast will be available to tune into to learn more about what you need to know about getting to Buc-ees, including important safety reminders."

Officials say rideshare and carpooling are encouraged to help reduce traffic congestion.

Dig deeper:

Buc-ee's opened in 1982 and the company holds multiple records. Its Luling, Texas store is the largest convenience store in the world at 75,593 square feet and the world’s longest car wash clocks in at 255 feet of conveyor.

MORE: A history of Buc-ee's: 5 things you didn’t know about the popular convenience store chain

What you can do:

For more details on the Buc-ee's grand opening in Goodyear, click here.

Map of the Goodyear Buc-ee's location: