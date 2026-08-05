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Dutch Bros to buy Salad and Go locations in Arizona and Nevada

By  and 
FOX 10 Phoenix
Food and Drink
Published August 5, 2026 1:56 PM MST
Published August 5, 2026 1:56 PM MST
article

Dutch Bros and Salad and Go signs.

The Brief

    • Salad and Go announced it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closing all of its locations on Aug. 5, 2026.
    • Court documents show Dutch Bros has agreed to purchase Salad and Go's assets for $105 million.
    • As part of the deal, Dutch Bros will take over 51 drive-thru locations in Arizona and Nevada.

PHOENIX - A day after Salad and Go announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closing all of its drive-thru's, there are already new plans in place for the soon-to-be shuttered locations.

What we know:

According to court documents, the company behind Dutch Bros has agreed to purchase Salad and Go's assets for $105 million. A $10 million deposit has already been made, with the rest due at closing.

Under the deal, Dutch Bros will take over 51 drive-thru locations in Arizona and Nevada, turning them into new coffee and food spots. Dutch Bros will also take over 14 Salad and Go locations in Oklahoma and Texas.

The backstory:

On Aug. 4, Salad and Go announced it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court and all of its locations would close on Wednesday.

"This is a painful day for everyone who built, worked for and loved Salad and Go," said Mike Tattersfield, Salad and Go CEO. "Our mission was brought to life every day by an extraordinary team and embraced by guests who made us part of their routines. We are proud of what we built together and grateful to every team member, guest and partner who believed in it."

Related

Customers and employees shocked as Salad and Go abruptly closes
article

Customers and employees shocked as Salad and Go abruptly closes

Salad and Go customers made their final trips to the drive-thru on Wednesday after the chain announced it would shut down all of its locations.

What's next:

FOX 10 has reached out to Dutch Bros for comment.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from bankruptcy court documents obtained by FOX 10 and a FOX 10 report on Aug. 4, 2026.

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