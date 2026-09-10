Seen on TV: September 10

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Thursday, September 10, 2026

Desert StiX Lacrosse

https://www.facebook.com/Desertstix

AZ Girls Lacrosse

Tempe Healing Field at Tempe Beach Park

Native Grill & Wings

The Horny Toad

6738 E. Cave Creek Rd.

Cave Creek, AZ 85331

thehornytoad.com

Hunkapi Farms

12051 N. 96th St.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

www.hunkapi.org

Live-streamed video