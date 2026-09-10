Seen on TV: September 10
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Thursday, September 10, 2026
Desert StiX Lacrosse
https://www.facebook.com/Desertstix
AZ Girls Lacrosse
Tempe Healing Field at Tempe Beach Park
Native Grill & Wings
The Horny Toad
- 6738 E. Cave Creek Rd.
- Cave Creek, AZ 85331
- thehornytoad.com
Hunkapi Farms
- 12051 N. 96th St.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- www.hunkapi.org