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Seen on TV: September 10

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published September 10, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published September 10, 2026 4:30 AM MST
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Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

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Thursday, September 10, 2026

Desert StiX Lacrosse

https://www.facebook.com/Desertstix

AZ Girls Lacrosse

Tempe Healing Field at Tempe Beach Park

Native Grill & Wings

The Horny Toad

Hunkapi Farms

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews