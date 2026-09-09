After 20 years on the lam, hawk-eyed Texas cop busts 82-year-old Phoenix fugitive accused of child molestation

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The Brief An 82-year-old fugitive wanted in Maricopa County for felony sexual conduct with a minor and child molestation was arrested in Texas after nearly 20 years on the run. Jesse Rodriguez was initially released with a warning after an August traffic stop, but a persistent deputy reopened the lead and confirmed his identity using police data from Arizona. Rodriguez was taken into custody while doing yard work at his home on Sept. 4 and admitted to evading law enforcement for two decades while awaiting extradition back to Phoenix.



A 20-year fugitive wanted in Maricopa County on felony child sex crime charges has been captured in Texas after a sharp-eyed deputy turned a routine traffic stop into a dogged investigation.

What we know:

Jesse Rodriguez, 82, was arrested outside his Texas home on Friday by Bexar County deputy constables after law enforcement confirmed he was hiding behind an assumed identity to evade Arizona law enforcement for nearly two decades. He is currently being held in a San Antonio jail awaiting extradition back to the Valley to face felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor and child molestation.

The backstory:

The arrest stems from an Aug. 12 traffic stop in Bexar County, when Deputy Constable Nathan Carrizales pulled Rodriguez over for a minor driving violation. A computer alert flagged the 82-year-old driver as a potential match for the outstanding Maricopa County warrant. However, discrepancies between the driver's license and Social Security number provided by Rodriguez, paired with unconfirmed details from Arizona authorities at the time, forced the deputy to release him with a written warning. During questioning, the suspect admitted he had lived in an Arizona trailer park during the time of the alleged offenses, but denied any criminal involvement.

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Refusing to let the lead go cold, Deputy Carrizales continued digging into the case and pressed Maricopa County officials for additional identifying details. On Sept. 3, Arizona investigators provided crucial updated records, including a key alias used by the suspect. Armed with the new alias, Deputy Carrizales officially confirmed that the driver he had stopped weeks earlier was indeed the wanted fugitive.

The arrest:

Deputies swarmed Rodriguez’s residence the following day, taking him into custody while he was outside doing yard work. Upon his arrest, the octogenarian allegedly admitted he knew about the outstanding Arizona warrant, revealed his true name was Jesse Rodriguez and confessed to living on the run for nearly 20 years.

This is a developing story.