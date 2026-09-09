Police search for gunman after argument leads to deadly shooting at Phoenix home

The Brief An argument between two women at a West Phoenix home led to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured. Phoenix Police identified the deceased victim as 42-year-old Jesus Ivan Buitimea Valencia, while the suspect remains at large as of Sept. 10. Authorities have not released suspect details, the identity of the second victim, or the reason behind the argument.



An argument between two women led to a deadly shooting at a West Phoenix home on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Two women were involved in a verbal fight at a home near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road at around 5:45 a.m. on Sept. 8. During the fight, Phoenix Police said two men tried to calm things down.

That's when a third man shot both men. One victim, identified as 42-year-old Jesus Ivan Buitimea Valencia, died at the scene, while the second man was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Officers said the suspect fled before they arrived, and is still at large, as of Sept. 10.

What we don't know:

The identities of the second victim and the two women were not released. The relationships between the people involved, and the nature of the argument, are unknown.

Police did not release any additional information on what the suspect looks like or which direction he may have fled.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of where the shooting occurred.