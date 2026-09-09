Attorney for Phoenix couple details alleged abuse by former officers

The Brief Two former Phoenix police officers pleaded not guilty after allegedly assaulting a couple during an August traffic stop that led to their firing and arrest. Court documents allege the officers turned off their body cameras, tased the couple multiple times and threatened to shoot them. The attorney representing the couple says his clients are receiving counseling and want peace as they heal from the traumatic incident.



A Valley couple is trying to return to normal life but remains fearful after an encounter with two former Phoenix police officers, according to the attorney representing them.

Attorney Speaks Out:

Attorney David Myers says his clients want peace and are struggling to move forward after what he describes as a traumatic incident during an alleged off-the-books traffic stop.

"They want to be able to sleep at night without fear," Myers said.

Attorney David Myers

Myers said he has known the couple’s family since the 1970s.

The backstory:

The comments come a day after former Phoenix police officers Luis Vasquez Jr. and Antonio Felix pleaded not guilty in court. Both officers were fired and arrested and face felony charges including aggravated assault, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence.

Myers said he received a call from his clients around 1 a.m., just hours after they were allegedly attacked.

"They weren’t sure they were really police, but they were dressed like police, and had a car like police, so they must be," Myers said.

The incident began with a traffic stop Aug. 5 in south Phoenix.

Dig deeper:

Court documents allege Vasquez punched the driver, pointed a gun at the couple and threatened to shoot them. Felix is accused of using a Taser on both people multiple times.

Both officers are also accused of turning off their body cameras and failing to report the use of force.

Living in Fear:

Myers said the experience has left his clients afraid of what could happen to them.

"How would you feel if a guy dressed like a cop, looks like a cop, held a gun to your head and said, 'I’m going to kill you? Three, two, one,'" Myers said.

Myers said both clients are employed and are trying to resume their normal routines, but continue to struggle with fear stemming from the encounter. He said they are receiving counseling and other support.

"They want to be able to get up in the morning and go for a walk, or they want to be able to go back to work," Myers said. "They’re all employed, but they’re afraid to go to work because they were told that they were going to be killed."

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Felix had been with the Phoenix Police Department for nine years. Vasquez Jr. had served for eight.

Myers said he still cannot understand why the traffic stop happened in the first place.

"I have no idea. It makes no sense at all," Myers said. "To risk your life and everything for that? It doesn’t make any sense to me."