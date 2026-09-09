2026 Election debate: Arizona corporation commissioner candidates

The Brief Democrats Jonathon Hill and Clara Pratte, along with Republican Kevin Thompson, are scheduled to take part in a debate at 6 p.m. MST on September 9 for Arizona Corporation Commissioner. The debate is sponsored by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission. The Arizona general election will be held on November 3.



Two Democrats and one Republican vying for seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission will participate in a debate on September 9.

What is the Arizona Corporation Commission?

Per the CCEC's Voter Education Guide, "The Arizona Corporation Commission has five members, each elected to four-year terms. The Commission regulates the rates, business practices, and health and safety of many utilities. It also regulates corporations, securities, railroads and pipelines."

Who's taking part in the debate?

Tuesday night's debate will feature Democrats Jonathon Hill and Clara Pratte, along with Republican Kevin Thompson.

Jonathon Hill

Jonathon Hill

Hill earned his master's degree in Aerospace Engineering and a Ph.D. in Geological Sciences at Arizona State University. He is not a politician or a businessman, but a scientist and aerospace engineer who has spent the past 18 years at ASU, working on NASA missions focused on Mars, Jupiter, and asteroids.

Hill's statement:

"I’m running for the Arizona Corporation Commission because too many Arizonans are paying more every month and seemingly getting less in return. As a scientist who has spent my career working on complex systems and solving real-world problems, I believe we need leadership that is grounded in facts, transparency, and accountability. The Commission has enormous influence over our utility bills, our energy reliability, and our long-term economic competitiveness, yet too often it has failed to ask tough questions or fully represent ratepayers. I’m not running as a career politician; I’m running as someone who believes government should work for people, not special interests. We can lower costs, strengthen our grid, and invest in cleaner, more efficient energy that protects our water and air while supporting business growth. Arizona deserves leadership that is practical, forward-thinking, and focused on results. That’s what I will bring to the Commission."

Clara Pratte

Clara Pratte

Pratte is a small business owner and co-founder of Navajo Power, where she promotes solar development. She is running for Corporation Commission to lower costs, protect consumers, and expand sustainable energy opportunities statewide.

Pratte's statement:

"I’m running for the Arizona Corporation Commission because I’ve lived the consequences of decisions made in this office. Growing up on the Navajo Nation without electricity or running water, I understand how essential reliable and affordable utilities are to everyday life. Today, too many Arizona families, ranging from rural communities to our cities, are struggling with rising costs and uncertainty about the future. I’ve spent my career working in energy, economic development, and now as a small business owner, helping bring infrastructure and opportunity to communities that have been overlooked. Communities just like my hometown. It's why I believe the Commission should be a watchdog for the people by ensuring fair rates, reliable service, and encouraging smart investments that strengthen our economy while protecting our air and water. We can expand clean, cost-effective energy, create good-paying jobs, and protect our natural resources while keeping Arizona competitive. We just need the political courage to do so. I’m running to fight for affordable utility bills, limit data centers, and protect our water. I hope to have the honor of your vote."

Kevin Thompson

Kevin Thompson (Arizona Corporation Commission)

Thompson was elected as a commissioner for the Arizona Corporation in 2022. According to the commission's website, he has over 25 years of utility, regulatory and public service experience, including serving as a city councilman in Mesa. Thompson is an Air Force veteran, and served in Operation Desert Storm.

Thompson's statement:

"One office that shouldn’t be political is the regulators who oversee utilities and our grid. My focus is protecting ratepayers and grid stability. I’ve championed an all-of-the above energy approach to manage Arizona’s energy grid, focusing on eliminating Green New Deal policies that have cost customers billions of dollars in extra surcharges, while pushing for greater ratepayer protections and holding utilities accountable for wasteful and frivolous spending. I championed the elimination of previously enacted Commission mandates that forced utilities to fund energy projects and programs costing ratepayers nearly $4Billion since their inception. I led the charge in eliminating over $50Million in ratepayer surcharges from the state’s largest electric utility in incentives for things like electric golf carts, EV charging stations, and payments to homebuilders to install appliances. I’ve worked tirelessly to remove regulatory barriers and mandates to unleash energy innovation, while ensuring grid stability and maintaining reliable energy supply. Under my watch, Arizona’s grid is now ranked the 7th most reliable in the country. I recently led the charge to prevent ratepayers from being saddled with $1.9Billion in extra costs to open a shuttered power plant and have worked on federal permitting reform for natural gas and nuclear power."

Who's organizing the debate?

Per their website, the Citizens Clean Elections Commission is the official debate sponsor.

Are any other candidates running for Corporation Commissioner?

Mike Cease (Green) and Ralph Heap (Republican).

AZCleanElections.org only lists Pratte, Hill, and Thompson as participants in the Sept. 9 debate.

Mike Cease

The Clean Elections website does not list a biography or statement from Cease, only saying, "None Provided." However, Ballotpedia.org states, "Cease earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Tulsa and a graduate degree in chemical engineering from the University of Arizona in 1979. His career experience includes working as the owner of Database Consulting Services. Cease served as chair of the Arizona Green Party in 2015."

On https://www.azgp.org/2026_candidates, Cease is listed as an endorsed candidate in the Corporation Commissioner race.

Ralph Heap

Ralph Heap

Heap's statement:

"Ralph Heap was elected to the Arizona House of Representatives, where he has been a strong voice for limited government, free markets, medical freedom, and parental rights. Now, as a candidate for the Arizona Corporation Commission, Dr. Heap is ready to stand up for ratepayers, defend rural communities, and block the encroachment of globalist energy agendas. As Corporation Commissioner, Dr. Heap will: • Fight against ESG mandates and California-style energy experiments • Oppose unnecessary utility rate increases that punish families and seniors • Ensure a reliable, diverse energy grid — not one dictated by ideology • Fully Support the Trump Energy Agenda, with emphasis on fossil fuels and Nuclear energy. • • Protect water access and infrastructure, especially in rural Arizona • Demand transparency and stand against special interest influence at the Commission With decades of real-world experience, a commitment to constitutional principles, and a heart for service, Dr. Ralph Heap is the steady, conservative leader Arizona needs at the Corporation Commission."

What's next?

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 3. In the Arizona Corporation Commission race, voters can cast their ballot for up to two candidates.