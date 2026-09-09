'Joy out of doing it': Jealous ex-con cut power to house before gunning down wife's former lover, police say

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The Brief Convicted felon Gary Laverne Minor was arrested after allegedly cutting the power to a Glendale home to ambush three people in the dark, killing his primary target. Investigators say Minor targeted the victim out of revenge over his wife, chillingly messaging his daughter that he wanted the "joy out of doing it" himself. License plate readers, cell phone data and a reportedly headlamp found in Minor's vehicle linked the violent offender to the deadly trap.



A 54-year-old convicted felon is behind bars after Glendale police say a middle-of-the-night revenge scheme ended in a triple shooting outside a West Valley home.

What we know:

Gary Laverne Minor was arrested following a weeks-long investigation into an Aug. 3 ambush that left three people wounded outside a residence near 91st Avenue and Cardinals Way. The main target in the shooting died from his injuries about a month after the attack. Court documents reveal investigators believe Minor orchestrated the shooting out of intense jealousy over a prior romantic relationship between his wife and the victim.

The backstory:

The violent encounter unfolded around 2:40 a.m. at a home on West Cavalier Drive shortly after the house suddenly lost electrical power. When three residents stepped outside to investigate the power outage, an armed suspect wearing a headlamp ambushed them, firing multiple gunshots from a silver sedan before speeding away from the scene.

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Surveillance video recorded a heavy-set person walking along the side of the home and cutting power to the main electrical box minutes before gunfire erupted. Police used Real Time Crime Center surveillance and license plate readers to trace Minor’s registered silver Kia Forte leaving the area right after the shooting. Investigators also obtained cell phone records that reportedly placed Minor's device in the vicinity of the victims' home at the exact time of the attack, and police say a search warrant executed on Minor's car turned up a headlamp matching the one the suspect was wearing.

Dig deeper:

Court records show Minor has a history of possessive and violent behavior toward his wife, including a prior conviction for holding her against her will at gunpoint inside a Phoenix hotel room. Investigators noted Minor held a deep grudge against the victim, who had previously provided housing to Minor’s wife while Minor was serving a prior prison sentence. When Minor’s daughter confronted him on Facebook Messenger regarding suspicions about the ambush, Minor allegedly denied hiring someone else to pull the trigger, stating he would want to "get the joy out of doing it" himself. Minor’s wife also told detectives that Minor admitted to the shooting during a phone call.

What's next:

Minor was booked into Maricopa County jail on six felony charges, including first-degree murder and drive-by shooting. Held on a $2.2 million bond, he's due back in court on Thursday.