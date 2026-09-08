Scottsdale Unified School District considers closing more schools as enrollment drops

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The Brief Scottsdale Unified School District is considering closing, merging, or moving several additional schools after already deciding to close Pima Elementary and Echo Canyon K-8. District enrollment has dropped by more than 6,000 students since 2010 due to declining birth rates and Empowerment Scholarship Accounts. Up to 2,200 students could be impacted, though a preferred stakeholder plan involving Copper Ridge K-8 and Laguna Prep would affect roughly 900 students.



More schools in the Scottsdale Unified School District could be closing, and community members got the chance to weigh in on the proposed changes.

What we know:

The district has already decided to close Pima Elementary and Echo Canyon K-8. Now several other schools are being considered to be either closed or combined. The district says that could impact up to about 2,200 students.

Several different proposals are currently on the table. The schools that could potentially face changes under the district's review include:

Anasazi Elementary School K-5

Copper Ridge School

Cheyenne Traditional School

Laguna Prep

Redfield Elementary School

Desert Canyon Elementary School

Desert Canyon Middle School

Since 2010, the superintendent says enrollment has gone down by more than 6,000 students. That is because of declining birth rates and Empowerment Scholarship accounts.

There are three options the district is considering involving closing, merging, or moving several schools. The district is also considering six models for boundary changes for each of the three options. Community members from the schools expressed some concerns about the possible changes.

What they're saying:

"I do not believe the three models before you and the associated boundaries are options that represent the full range of viable solutions. Key decisions were made before all relevant information was available or fully vetted," said Nicole Young, a Laguna Prep parent.

"I am hoping you will recognize that the process used to create the models was flawed and, therefore, we cannot assume that the options before you are the best options," community member Ellen Douglas said.

The district put together a committee of community stakeholders from all the schools. The district says they preferred an option to close Copper Ridge K-8 and Laguna Prep and redistribute their boundaries. There would also be a possible merger of Desert Canyon Elementary with Desert Canyon Middle School. Only around 900 students would be impacted.

What's next:

On Sept. 22, the governing board is going to have a public hearing for the community to weigh in on this issue. They will also be considering the issue next month.