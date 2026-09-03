Trump $1 gold coin released; Feds charge ICE agent | Morning News Brief

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From a stolen lawn mower that led to the arrest of a multi-state fraud ring suspect to a Gilbert teen who is being hailed as a hero, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 3, 2026.

1. Lawnmower theft sparked manhunt

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2. West Valley crash sends 4 to the hospital

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3. East Valley teen hailed as a hero

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4. Trump $1 coin now available

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5. ICE agent charged

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