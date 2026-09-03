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Trump $1 gold coin released; Feds charge ICE agent | Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Updated September 3, 2026 10:52 AM MST Published September 3, 2026 10:41 AM MST
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PHOENIX - From a stolen lawn mower that led to the arrest of a multi-state fraud ring suspect to a Gilbert teen who is being hailed as a hero, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 3, 2026.

1. Lawnmower theft sparked manhunt

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Lawn & Order: Phoenix pair sparks manhunt after allegedly riding off with pricey mower
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Lawn & Order: Phoenix pair sparks manhunt after allegedly riding off with pricey mower

MOW MONEY, MOW PROBLEMS: Highway cameras tracked a stolen lawn mower down I-17, leading deputies to a Phoenix suspect in a multi-state fraud investigation.

2. West Valley crash sends 4 to the hospital

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Teen girl in critical condition following multi-car crash: Phoenix Fire
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Teen girl in critical condition following multi-car crash: Phoenix Fire

Four people, including two teenagers, have been taken to the hospital following a multi-car crash in the West Valley, according to Phoenix Fire. Officials say one of the four had to be extricated from their car.

3. East Valley teen hailed as a hero

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Gilbert teen honored after saving woman wandering in 106-degree heat
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Gilbert teen honored after saving woman wandering in 106-degree heat

A 14-year-old boy in Gilbert is being recognized as a hero after helping a disoriented woman who was lost in 106-degree heat.

4. Trump $1 coin now available

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Trump $1 gold coin now available for purchase: Here’s what to know
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Trump $1 gold coin now available for purchase: Here’s what to know

The $1 coin designed to celebrate America’s 250th birthday and have President Donald Trump's face on them, are now in circulation.

5. ICE agent charged

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Feds charges ICE agent with lying about Minneapolis shooting: Report
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Feds charges ICE agent with lying about Minneapolis shooting: Report

The Department of Justice is charging ICE agent Christian Castro with making false statements connected to the shooting of a Venezuelan in Minneapolis in January, the Associated Press reports.

A look at your weather for today

Arizona weather: Storm chances set to increase
Arizona weather: Storm chances set to increase

Arizona weather: Storm chances set to increase

A surge of tropical moisture is expected to bring scattered storms to parts of the state, including Phoenix.

Get the Full Forecast

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