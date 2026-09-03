Trump $1 gold coin released; Feds charge ICE agent | Morning News Brief

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PHOENIX - From a stolen lawn mower that led to the arrest of a multi-state fraud ring suspect to a Gilbert teen who is being hailed as a hero, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 3, 2026.
1. Lawnmower theft sparked manhunt
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MOW MONEY, MOW PROBLEMS: Highway cameras tracked a stolen lawn mower down I-17, leading deputies to a Phoenix suspect in a multi-state fraud investigation.
2. West Valley crash sends 4 to the hospital
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Four people, including two teenagers, have been taken to the hospital following a multi-car crash in the West Valley, according to Phoenix Fire. Officials say one of the four had to be extricated from their car.
3. East Valley teen hailed as a hero
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A 14-year-old boy in Gilbert is being recognized as a hero after helping a disoriented woman who was lost in 106-degree heat.
4. Trump $1 coin now available
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The $1 coin designed to celebrate America’s 250th birthday and have President Donald Trump's face on them, are now in circulation.
5. ICE agent charged
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The Department of Justice is charging ICE agent Christian Castro with making false statements connected to the shooting of a Venezuelan in Minneapolis in January, the Associated Press reports.
A look at your weather for today
A surge of tropical moisture is expected to bring scattered storms to parts of the state, including Phoenix.
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