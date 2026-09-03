Arizona weather forecast: Rain chances increase due to Hurricane Marie

The Brief A dynamic forecast is expected over the next few days as tropical moisture shifts into Arizona. Hurricane Marie will help pull moisture into the state, increasing storm and flash flood chances. Phoenix faces a 30% chance for scattered showers Thursday, with highs remaining near 100 degrees.



A dynamic forecast the next few days as tropical moisture shifts in to our state.

Big picture view:

Hurricane Marie will continue to spin over the Pacific the next several days, staying out to sea through the weekend. The storm, however, will remain close enough to allow our monsoon pattern to pull tropical moisture up from the south and southwest and drag it over our state. This increases storm chances around Arizona, specifically over the southeastern half of Arizona.

Today:

In the Valley, the forecast high remains around 100 degrees on Thursday, thanks to clouds and some scattered showers in the vicinity this afternoon. There is a 30% chance for scattered showers to fire up over the Valley through the late afternoon and into the night.

A stronger chance for storms sits just south and east of the Valley. In those areas, there's an increased potential for flash flooding as well as a few stronger thunderstorms that could kick up winds and dust.

Looking Ahead:

The forecast high remains just below normal the next couple days. On Friday, the expected high reaches 102 degrees. A few lingering showers may pass the eastern edge of the Valley Friday morning. Additional scattered showers could pass the Valley Friday afternoon or early evening. Again, the better storm chance zone holds over southeastern Arizona. This means increased risk for scattered flash floods in southeastern Arizona.

Looking Ahead:

It will be partly sunny over the weekend in Phoenix. Depending on the amount of moisture sliding into the Valley from the south, humid conditions will persist and storm chances remain around 10-20%, mostly in the evening hours for Phoenix.

The forecast high sits at 101 on Saturday and 103 on Sunday. By next week, Labor Day reaches a high of 104. Temperatures are projected to return to around 105 before slipping again with another possible push of moisture and increased storm chances beginning around next Wednesday-Thursday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.