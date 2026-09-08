Mesa Gateway Airport tests non-ticketed gate access

The Brief Mesa Gateway Airport is participating in Gateside by TSA PreCheck, a pilot program operating across 13 airports nationwide. The program allows non-ticketed TSA PreCheck members to obtain a single-day gate pass one to three days prior to a flight. Approved visitors face standard TSA screening regulations, prohibiting weapons and liquids past the security checkpoint.



People who flew before Sept. 11, 2001, likely remember being able to travel right up to the gate at the airport. That chance is back at Mesa Gateway Airport.

What we know:

Mesa Gateway is one of 13 airports across the country taking part in a pilot program called Gateside by TSA PreCheck.

What they're saying:

Most people FOX 10 spoke to said this would be a huge benefit for them, but concerns were also heard over any change to security protocol.

"I think it's a great idea," one person said.

"I think we would absolutely," another person added.

"It'd be good to get back to how it was," a third person said.

The backstory:

It is something Americans used to do all the time: A loved one lands in town, or takes off on a trip, and visitors are right there at the gate to greet them or send them off.

"I do miss that a lot," one person said. "That was definitely something to get off the airplane and see somebody right there. I kinda miss doing that."

After the terrorist attacks on 9/11, security at airports changed drastically, and going through TSA and on to gates was only an option with a plane ticket—until now.

Pilot Program:

"We're only a week into the program," said Ryan Smith, director of communications for Mesa Gateway Airport. "It's been a huge success."

Mesa Gateway Airport was chosen to participate in the Gateside by TSA PreCheck pilot program, which allows some people to travel through security without a ticket.

Applicants must have TSA PreCheck and let the airport know they want a pass one to three days before the day of the flight. Visitors are then emailed a gate pass, which can be brought alongside identification to get through security.

Supporters of Gate Passes:

Most travelers said they would sign up. When asked if they would take advantage of the option of meeting relatives at the gate or having relatives come to meet them, responses were overwhelmingly positive.

"Oh yes, absolutely I would," one person said.

"You know as people get older, especially him, if somebody can come past security and help with bags or something," another person noted.

"If parents are divorced and a kid is flying to the other parent, for the parent to be able to get their kid all the way to the gate without having to put them on the other side of security and make it alone," a third person added.

Another traveler shared a specific example: "We had a traveler that has a son that's on the spectrum, and they just wanted to go through the process and kind of get used to going through the airport prior to having that ticket booked."

The other side:

Others say they prefer limited access to the gates. When asked if they are okay with how things are now, one person expressed caution regarding safety measures.

"Oh yeah," the traveler said. "I'm actually scared when they don't find something like hairspray or water in my bottle. I think the more security the better. I mean I don't care how long it takes me to get through TSA."

Dig deeper:

Gateside visitors face the exact same security rules as ticketed travelers, meaning no liquids or weapons are allowed past the checkpoint.

The service is a free option, provided visitors have TSA PreCheck. The pass is valid for one day.

What's next:

Smith says the plan is to roll out this program to more airports in the future.