Large trucks involved in serious crash off I-10 in Phoenix

The Brief A multi-vehicle crash shut down University Drive just off Interstate 10 on Sept. 15. The crash left a large truck partially hanging over the I-10 overpass. Police at the scene told FOX 10 that no one was hurt.



A crash involving multiple vehicles, including two large trucks, has shut down University Drive just off Interstate 10 in Phoenix.

What we know:

SkyFOX video of the Sept. 15 crash showed a chaotic scene, with one of the trucks crashed into a fence and partially hanging over the overpass.

Police at the scene told FOX 10 that three vehicles were involved in the crash and no one was hurt. They also say the crash may have been caused by one of the vehicles having brake issues.

(KSAZ-TV)

The entire intersection is blocked, and the westbound off-ramp is closed. Drivers should avoid the area.

(KSAZ-TV)

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.