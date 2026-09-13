ASU freshman Shelby Connell heads to new London campus for fall semester

The Brief Arizona State University students are traveling to London as the Sun Devils prepare to play the Kansas Jayhawks at Wembley Stadium. Incoming freshman Shelby Connell is moving overseas to attend the newly opened ASU London campus, where she will study business for three years. Connell plans to return to Arizona to complete her master's degree after studying abroad and experiencing different global cultures.



ASU students are gearing up for a trip across the pond next week as the Sun Devils prepare to take on the Kansas Jayhawks at Wembley Stadium in London.

What they're saying:

"My parents will be there, we'll be rallying the crowds, getting the ASU spirit going," incoming freshman Shelby Connell said.

Shelby Connell is heading to London, not just for the game, but also to start her freshman year at the new ASU London campus this fall.

"I'd never been to London before, but I took a leap of faith," Connell said.

Big picture view:

She comes from a family of Sun Devils, but wanted to do something a little bit different.

"Being the youngest, I kind of wanted to rebel and not go to ASU, but once ASU London announced they were opening, I was like, 'Yeah, that's for me, I get to be a Sun Devil and live in a new city with a new culture and experience all new things,'" Connell said.

She will spend three years overseas studying business before returning to Arizona to complete her master's degree.

"I'm not 100 percent sure what I want to do with my major, but I'm hoping this will help open up doors," Connell said.

Living Across the Pond:

As for living in London, she is excited.

"Meeting people from all over the world and experiencing all different kinds of cultures and doing something not many people would think to do or know even exists, something new and challenge myself," Connell said.

Weather Changes:

But the weather might take some getting used to.

"Living in Arizona with constant sunshine and need scarves and umbrellas and turtlenecks, learning how to dress with layers," Connell said.

Dig deeper:

And one thing is for sure, it will be an adventure.

"It's the city of dreams and anything could happen," Connell said.