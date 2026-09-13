Heidi's Village launches 'Village Dogs' program to help Phoenix shelter animals

The Brief Heidi's Village in Phoenix launched its "Village Dogs" program to help shelter dogs find permanent homes. The organization partnered with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control to take in nine long-term shelter dogs. Adoptable dogs are available through a $100 special that includes medical exams, spay or neuter services, and vaccinations.



Heidi's Village in Phoenix has officially launched its "Village Dogs" program. These new "Village Dogs" are coming from different shelters and will make the village their new home.

What they're saying:

"We found that we have the capacity and the need to help, so we partnered up with Maricopa County Care and Control, so we pulled some of their longtimers, so we have 9 dogs from them, so these are the next steps. Get them to a new venue vetted differently, so we are trying to get them noticed – social media. To help them find their people," Dana Klose with Heidi's Village said.

What we know:

These "Village Dogs" will come in a wide variety of sizes, personalities, and age. At any given time, MCACC can have up to 700 dogs, so this gives these pups their moment to shine.

"It really helps them shine bright so they can get seen, so there's not so many. They are highly adoptable dogs. They were just among so many other options," Klose said.

Adoption Special:

There's an adoption special for these "Village Dogs" to give them an even better chance to find their forever home.

"We have one going for $100, which includes a goodie bag. They are coming home with a medical exam and blood work, they are microchipped and spayed and neutered, and they're just ready to find their people," Klose said.