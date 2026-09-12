AZ drug dealer fresh out of prison linked to fatal overdose by victim's final texts

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The Brief Gilbert police arrested 49-year-old Frederick McCullough after discovering text messages linking him to a fatal overdose victim on the day of their death. Undercover detectives say they bought cocaine and methamphetamine from McCullough in Tempe before raiding his Phoenix apartment. McCullough, a career criminal currently on parole with seven prior drug sale convictions, now faces 11 new felony charges.



A convicted drug dealer released from prison last year was arrested in Phoenix after Gilbert police traced a fatal overdose back to text messages found on the victim's cell phone.

What we know:

Frederick McCullough, 49, faces multiple felony drug charges following an undercover sting and search warrant executed on his home earlier this month. Authorities allege McCullough was actively dealing methamphetamine and cocaine in the Valley, negotiating drug sales with the victim up to the day of their death on Sept. 1.

The backstory:

According to court documents, the Gilbert Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit began investigating the fatal overdose and reviewed text messages on the victim’s phone. Detectives discovered several exchanges with McCullough arranging drug buys, including messages sent on the date the victim died.

Undercover officers set up a buy with McCullough on Sept. 3, meeting him near University Drive and Price Road in Tempe. During the transaction, McCullough allegedly sold an undercover detective 1.8 grams of cocaine for $130 and provided approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine, even offering to partner on larger cocaine purchases in the future.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at McCullough’s apartment on East Baseline Road in Phoenix. Detectives arrested him outside near a vehicle after finding two baggies of suspected meth in his pants pocket. Inside the car, officers dialed the phone number used during the undercover operation, causing a cell phone on the passenger floorboard to ring. A subsequent search of his home yielded additional crystal substances and packaging baggies marked with yellow symbols matching those used in the undercover drug deal.

What they're saying:

During an initial court appearance, prosecutors requested a $75,000 cash bond.

"Now, I understand that's a lot to ask for a relatively small amount of drugs in this case," the prosecutor said. "However, the defendant does have seven prior felony convictions for drug sales. He was recently released from the Arizona Department of Corrections for a drug sales case, and … the reason why Gilbert started investigating him in the first place is because they believe he may have sold a fatal dose of drugs to someone, which resulted in a fatal overdose."

Dig deeper:

Court documents reveal McCullough also has past felony convictions for grand theft, sex with a minor age 3 years or younger, DUI and multiple parole violations. At the time of his arrest, McCullough was on parole and had an active arrest warrant out of California for a parole violation. He now faces 11 felony counts, including drug possession, transportation for sale and conspiracy.

What's next:

A judge ultimately ordered a $50,000 bond on Friday. McCullough is due back in court on Sept. 17.

Map of where undercover cops say they bought coke and meth from McCullough: