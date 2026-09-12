Man dies at hospital after being shot in Guadalupe
GUADALUPE, Ariz. - A shooting on Friday night in a Guadalupe neighborhood left one person dead.
What we know:
Just before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to Calle Guadalupe and South Avenida del Yaqui for a shooting.
Once at the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
The victim wasn't identified, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting. MCSO didn't release any details on possible suspects.
Map of where the shooting happened:
The Source: The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office