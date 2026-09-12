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Man dies at hospital after being shot in Guadalupe

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 12, 2026 3:38 PM MST
Published September 12, 2026 3:38 PM MST

The Brief

    • Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Sept. 11 in Guadalupe.
    • The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a man died at the hospital after he was found shot near Calle Guadalupe and South Avenida del Yaqui
    • The victim wasn't identified.

GUADALUPE, Ariz. - A shooting on Friday night in a Guadalupe neighborhood left one person dead.

What we know:

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to Calle Guadalupe and South Avenida del Yaqui for a shooting.

Once at the scene, deputies found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified, and it's unknown what led up to the shooting. MCSO didn't release any details on possible suspects.

Map of where the shooting happened:

The Source: The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Crime and Public SafetyMaricopa CountyNews