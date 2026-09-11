Arizona weather forecast: High pressure weakens as storm chances and cooler temps arrive

The Brief High pressure shifting eastward will weaken extreme heat across Arizona while increasing overall storm potential. Outflow winds from northern and southern storms could trigger Phoenix rainfall, with a 20% chance of showers Friday night. Temperatures will cool to 106 degrees Friday, 104 degrees this weekend, and near 100 degrees by next week.



The hottest temperatures should be behind Arizona for now as weather patterns begin to shift. An area of high pressure is weakening and moving eastward over the next couple of days, breaking the grip on severe heat and reducing factors that previously inhibited storm development.

Friday and the Weekend:

Scattered showers passed northern Arizona during the morning hours Friday. Additional showers and storms are expected to fire up over parts of eastern Arizona, followed by storms in southeastern Arizona. Any storms that develop will have the capacity to produce heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, and patchy blowing dust.

Outflow winds from storms in northern and southern Arizona may run down and up toward Phoenix. If these winds are strong enough or collide with one another, Phoenix will see an increased potential for rain and thunderstorms. For now, the chance for rain in Phoenix remains around 20% on Friday night.

The weakening high pressure system will also allow high temperatures to slip a few degrees over the next few days. The forecast calls for a high of 106 degrees Friday, followed by 104 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. By next week, a trough moving over the West Coast and north of Arizona will pull high temperatures down to near 100 degrees beginning Tuesday, with some parts of Phoenix potentially falling below triple digits.

Over the weekend, conditions will remain humid but generally dry in Phoenix. There is a low chance of showers or storms entering Phoenix on Saturday and Sunday evening, though higher storm likelihoods persist for northern and eastern Arizona each afternoon.

Looking Further Ahead:

Additional rounds of moisture will bring chances for storms across the state next week. The intensity of the high-pressure ridge and its position as it shifts toward the Southeast will dictate whether conditions become favorable enough for storms to reach Phoenix. Currently, the best storm chances appear to be Monday through Wednesday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.