Man accused of murder, kidnapping following deadly Tucson incident: PD

The Brief Tucson Police say a 29-year-old Samuel Thomas Stangl V will be booked into jail in connection with a deadly incident that happened during the overnight hours of Sept. 9. The incident happened at a home near Sabino Canyon Road and Vactor Ranch Trail. Investigators say three people were hurt in the incident, and another man, identified as 58-year-old Samuel Stangl IV, was found dead underneath a vehicle that was on the driveway.



Police in Tucson say a 29-year-old man will be booked into jail for an incident that left a woman badly injured and another man dead.

What we know:

In a statement released on Sept. 9, investigators identified the suspect as Samuel Thomas Stangl V.

Stangl, according to police, is hospitalized for what they described as "injuries consistent with sharp-force trama."

The backstory:

The incident happened during the overnight hours of Sept. 9. Police say officers responded to a 911 call at around 2:15 a.m. to a home near the intersection of Sabino Canyon Road and Vactor Ranch Trail.

"Around the same time, TPD received a medical alert notification from a residence across the street from the initial call," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say when police arrived, they found Stangl V armed with a knife, and a 94-year-old woman who suffered injuries similar to those Stangl V suffered. Another victim, identified as 58-year-old Samuel Stangl IV, was found dead underneath a car on the driveway.

"The vehicle appeared to have collided with multiple objects in front of the residence, including Mr. Stangl IV," police wrote.

Police say when officers went to the home that originated the medical alert notification, they found a 75-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man who suffered minor injuries.

"The victims reported that their neighbor, Samuel Stangl V, forced his way into their home and assaulted them before leaving the residence," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators say the 94-year-old woman, along with Stangl V, were taken to the hospital.

"The 94-year-old victim was initially in life-threatening condition but has since stabilized and is expected to survive," police wrote.

What we don't know:

Detectives say Stangl V lived with the 94-year-old victim and Stangl IV. However, they say "the circumstances surrounding the motive remain unknown."

What's next:

Police say when Stangl V is released from the hospital, he will be booked on the following charges:

1st degree murder - Domestic Violence

Kidnapping - Domestic Violence (two counts)

Attempted 1st degree murder - Domestic Violence

2nd degree burglary

Aggravated assault (two counts)

"The investigation remains ongoing," officials wrote.

Area where the incident happened