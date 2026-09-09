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Stabbing at East Valley park; police warn of AI school trend | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published September 9, 2026 6:32 PM MST
Published September 9, 2026 6:32 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - From an AI school trend that has triggered police warning to why a hospitalized Tucson man is accused of multiple charges, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

1. Deadly incident rocks Tucson

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Man accused of murder, kidnapping following deadly Tucson incident: PD
article

Man accused of murder, kidnapping following deadly Tucson incident: PD

Tucson Police say they found a 94-year-old woman badly injured and a 58-year-old man dead underneath a car, and they believe a 29-year-old man who lived with the two is responsible.

2. Man found shot to death in the West Valley

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Man found dead inside car in Avondale neighborhood
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Man found dead inside car in Avondale neighborhood

A man was shot and killed on Sept. 9 near 112th and Wier Avenues in Avondale.

3. East Valley park fight leads to stabbing, police say

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Man stabbed during fight at Mesa park: PD
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Man stabbed during fight at Mesa park: PD

A man has life-threatening injuries after being stabbed on Sept. 8 at Skyline Park in Mesa, police said.

4. Corporation Commission candidates take part in debate

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2026 Election debate: Arizona Corporation Commissioner candidates
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2026 Election debate: Arizona Corporation Commissioner candidates

A debate between Democrats Jonathon Hill and Clara Pratte, along with Republican Kevin Thompson for Arizona's Corporation Commissioner is taking place on Sept. 9.

5. AI trend sparks safety concerns across the U.S.

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Creepy ‘Cat in the Hat’ AI trend reaches Arizona schools, triggers police warning
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Creepy ‘Cat in the Hat’ AI trend reaches Arizona schools, triggers police warning

An Arizona school investigation revealed local students dabbling in a viral 'Cat in the Hat' AI trend, sparking a police warning.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Rain chances increase as the weekend nears
Rain chances increase as the weekend nears

Rain chances increase as the weekend nears

Our rain chances are increasing! FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has what the percentages are looking like as we approach the weekend.

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