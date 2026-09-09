Stabbing at East Valley park; police warn of AI school trend | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From an AI school trend that has triggered police warning to why a hospitalized Tucson man is accused of multiple charges, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
1. Deadly incident rocks Tucson
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Tucson Police say they found a 94-year-old woman badly injured and a 58-year-old man dead underneath a car, and they believe a 29-year-old man who lived with the two is responsible.
2. Man found shot to death in the West Valley
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A man was shot and killed on Sept. 9 near 112th and Wier Avenues in Avondale.
3. East Valley park fight leads to stabbing, police say
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A man has life-threatening injuries after being stabbed on Sept. 8 at Skyline Park in Mesa, police said.
4. Corporation Commission candidates take part in debate
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A debate between Democrats Jonathon Hill and Clara Pratte, along with Republican Kevin Thompson for Arizona's Corporation Commissioner is taking place on Sept. 9.
5. AI trend sparks safety concerns across the U.S.
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An Arizona school investigation revealed local students dabbling in a viral 'Cat in the Hat' AI trend, sparking a police warning.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Our rain chances are increasing! FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has what the percentages are looking like as we approach the weekend.
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