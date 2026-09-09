Stabbing at East Valley park; police warn of AI school trend | Nightly Roundup

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From an AI school trend that has triggered police warning to why a hospitalized Tucson man is accused of multiple charges, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

1. Deadly incident rocks Tucson

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2. Man found shot to death in the West Valley

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3. East Valley park fight leads to stabbing, police say

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4. Corporation Commission candidates take part in debate

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5. AI trend sparks safety concerns across the U.S.

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