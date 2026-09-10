Ex-Cardinals player to serve prison time; wild interstate crash caught on camera | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From the latest Clean Elections debate in Arizona to a wild interstate motorcycle crash, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 10, 2026.
1. Arizona congressional candidates take part in Clean Elections debate
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Two of the five candidates running to be the next Congressman representing Arizona's 6th Congressional District are taking part in a Clean Elections debate on Sept. 10, and here's what to know.
2. Interstate crash caught on camera
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A motorcyclist took a bad crash on an Idaho interstate while trying to do a motorcycle stunt.
3. Revenge scheme ends in shooting: PD
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Cops say a revenge plot ended in murder after Gary Minor allegedly cut the power to a West Valley home to lure his targets outside before opening fire in the dark.
4. West Valley boys accused of stealing multiple cars
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Police accuse a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old used a screwdriver to steal at least 11 cars between Aug. 4 and Aug. 12 in Glendale.
5. Former Cardinals player sentenced to prison
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CARDINAL SIN: Former Arizona Cardinals running back LeShon Johnson is heading to federal prison for five years after running a violent dogfighting empire that led to the biggest single-owner canine bust in federal history.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey has the latest on our weather as it's expected to shift to lower temps. Rain is expected Friday, too.
Get the Full Forecast