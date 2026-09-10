Ex-Cardinals player to serve prison time; wild interstate crash caught on camera | Nightly Roundup

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From the latest Clean Elections debate in Arizona to a wild interstate motorcycle crash, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 10, 2026.

1. Arizona congressional candidates take part in Clean Elections debate

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2. Interstate crash caught on camera

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3. Revenge scheme ends in shooting: PD

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4. West Valley boys accused of stealing multiple cars

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5. Former Cardinals player sentenced to prison

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