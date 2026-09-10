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Ex-Cardinals player to serve prison time; wild interstate crash caught on camera | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published September 10, 2026 6:47 PM MST
Published September 10, 2026 6:47 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From the latest Clean Elections debate in Arizona to a wild interstate motorcycle crash, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 10, 2026.

1. Arizona congressional candidates take part in Clean Elections debate

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2026 Election debate: Arizona Congressional District 6 candidates
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2026 Election debate: Arizona Congressional District 6 candidates

Two of the five candidates running to be the next Congressman representing Arizona's 6th Congressional District are taking part in a Clean Elections debate on Sept. 10, and here's what to know.

2. Interstate crash caught on camera

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Watch: Motorcyclist crashes doing wheelie on interstate
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Watch: Motorcyclist crashes doing wheelie on interstate

A motorcyclist took a bad crash on an Idaho interstate while trying to do a motorcycle stunt.

3. Revenge scheme ends in shooting: PD

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'Joy out of doing it': Jealous ex-con cut power to house before gunning down wife's former lover, police say
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'Joy out of doing it': Jealous ex-con cut power to house before gunning down wife's former lover, police say

Cops say a revenge plot ended in murder after Gary Minor allegedly cut the power to a West Valley home to lure his targets outside before opening fire in the dark.

4. West Valley boys accused of stealing multiple cars

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Father turns in son over alleged Hyundai and Kia car thefts in Glendale: PD
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Father turns in son over alleged Hyundai and Kia car thefts in Glendale: PD

Police accuse a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old used a screwdriver to steal at least 11 cars between Aug. 4 and Aug. 12 in Glendale.

5. Former Cardinals player sentenced to prison

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Ex-AZ Cardinals back LeShon Johnson gets 5 years in federal prison for historically massive dogfighting ring
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Ex-AZ Cardinals back LeShon Johnson gets 5 years in federal prison for historically massive dogfighting ring

CARDINAL SIN: Former Arizona Cardinals running back LeShon Johnson is heading to federal prison for five years after running a violent dogfighting empire that led to the biggest single-owner canine bust in federal history.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

High temps this week but changes are coming
High temps this week but changes are coming

High temps this week but changes are coming

FOX 10's Cory McCloskey has the latest on our weather as it's expected to shift to lower temps. Rain is expected Friday, too.

Get the Full Forecast

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