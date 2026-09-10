Lengthy Loop 202 crash investigation leads to man's arrest: DPS

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The Brief DPS officials say they have arrested 37-year-old Deone Xavier Holland in connection with a deadly chain reaction crash. The crash happened on Nov. 3, 2024 along a stretch of Loop 202 in Phoenix.



Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they have arrested a man, following close to two years of investigation into a deadly crash along Loop 202 that involved multiple vehicles.

What we know:

In a statement released on Sept. 10, DPS officials say 37-year-old Deone Xavier Holland was arrested on the morning of Sept. 3 on a grand jury warrant.

The backstory:

DPS officials say the deadly crash happened on Nov. 3, 2024 along the westbound lanes of Loop 202, near the Scottsdale Road exit.

"Investigators determined a 2019 Dodge Journey struck a 2015 Honda Pilot from behind at approximately 96 mph, forcing the Honda into the median before it came to rest blocking the roadway," read a portion of DPS's statement. "Approximately 30 seconds later, a 2017 Audi Q7 struck the disabled Honda. About five minutes later, a third collision occurred when a 2018 Ford Focus struck the Audi."

Investigators say one person died as a result of the crash, while two others suffered serious injuries.

"Throughout the subsequent investigation, [Vehicle Crimes Unit] detectives reviewed surveillance footage, physical evidence, vehicle data, witness statements, and additional evidence," officials wrote.

Holland, according to DPS, was identified as the driver of the Dodge Journey. Investigators also allege that Holland left the crash scene and failed to call for emergency help.

What's next:

Holland, according to DPS, is accused of leaving the scene of a fatal collision and endangerment.