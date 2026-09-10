Turning Point USA unveils Charlie Kirk statue outside Phoenix headquarters

The Brief Turning Point USA has unveiled an 8-foot-tall statue of Charlie Kirk outside their Phoenix headquarters. On Sept. 10, 2025, Kirk was shot during a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University. Kirk later died at the hospital. The suspect in the shooting, Tyler Robinson, has pleaded not guilty to charges.



One year after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, Turning Point USA unveiled a statue of their co-founder at their headquarters in Phoenix.

The 8-foot-tall statue sits outside TPUSA's headquarters, located near 48th Street and Beverly Road.

A statue of Charlie Kirk was unveiled outside of Turning Point USA's headquarters in Phoenix on Sept. 10, 2026.

The backstory:

On Sept. 10, 2025, Kirk was speaking to a crowd during a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University when he was shot in the neck. Kirk later died at the hospital.

Two days after the shooting, Tyler Robinson was arrested for Kirk's murder. Robinson, 23, has since pleaded not guilty to charges, including aggravated murder. If convicted, Robinson could face the death penalty.

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What's next:

Robinson's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 23.

Map of Turning Point's Phoenix headquarters: