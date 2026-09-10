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Turning Point USA unveils Charlie Kirk statue outside Phoenix headquarters

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Charlie Kirk
Updated September 10, 2026 9:45 AM MST Published September 10, 2026 9:14 AM MST

The Brief

    • Turning Point USA has unveiled an 8-foot-tall statue of Charlie Kirk outside their Phoenix headquarters.
    • On Sept. 10, 2025, Kirk was shot during a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University. Kirk later died at the hospital.
    • The suspect in the shooting, Tyler Robinson, has pleaded not guilty to charges.

PHOENIX - One year after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, Turning Point USA unveiled a statue of their co-founder at their headquarters in Phoenix.

The 8-foot-tall statue sits outside TPUSA's headquarters, located near 48th Street and Beverly Road.

A statue of Charlie Kirk was unveiled outside of Turning Point USA's headquarters in Phoenix on Sept. 10, 2026.

The backstory:

On Sept. 10, 2025, Kirk was speaking to a crowd during a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University when he was shot in the neck. Kirk later died at the hospital.

Two days after the shooting, Tyler Robinson was arrested for Kirk's murder. Robinson, 23, has since pleaded not guilty to charges, including aggravated murder. If convicted, Robinson could face the death penalty.

Related

Charlie Kirk death: Where the case stands 1 year after his death
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Charlie Kirk death: Where the case stands 1 year after his death

Today marks one year since Charlie Kirk was killed in front of a crowd at Utah Valley University. Here's where the murder trial against his accused killer stands.

What's next:

Robinson's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 23.

Map of Turning Point's Phoenix headquarters:

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a Turning Point USA spokesperson, who provided details of the event to FOX 10, and a Sept. 10 FOX 10 report on the one-year anniversary of Charlie Kirk's assassination.

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