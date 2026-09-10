Boys linked to string of Hyundai, Kia thefts in Glendale: PD

The Brief Glendale police arrested two boys, a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, in connection with a series of Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts. Detectives linked the two boys to at least 11 stolen vehicles between Aug. 4 and Aug. 12 after noticing a spike in car thefts.



Two juvenile boys are accused of committing a string of Hyundai and Kia car thefts in Glendale.

What we know:

According to Glendale police, officers on Aug. 12 responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood and when they got to the scene, the officers found two young boys running through the area, jumping over fences and running through yards.

The boys were later found by a police drone hiding underneath an RV in a backyard and were taken into custody.

Investigators say the boys admitted to committing multiple car thefts.

"The 13-year-old admitted to stealing vehicles for a two-month period and described using a screwdriver to defeat the ignition systems of Kia and Hyundai vehicles," police said. "The 12-year-old told detectives he had participated with the teenaged suspect in approximately eight vehicle theft incidents during the summer."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Glendale Police Department)

In total, investigators say the boys were involved in at least 11 thefts from Aug. 4 to Aug. 12.

During the investigation, detectives recovered multiple stolen cars, including a Kia Optima and a Hyundai Elantra that had not yet been reported stolen.

The 13-year-old boy was booked into jail and is accused of multiple charges, including theft of means of transportation, possession of burglary tools and criminal trespassing. The 12-year-old boy is accused of unlawful use of means of transportation and criminal trespassing.

What we don't know:

Police did not say where in Glendale the alleged thefts took place, nor did they identify the neighborhood where the suspects were arrested.

The suspects were not identified because they are minors.