Arizona weather forecast: Final day of extreme heat warning in Phoenix

The Brief An extreme heat warning remains in effect for Phoenix for one final day, with a forecasted high temperature of 108 degrees. High pressure over Arizona is limiting precipitation chances, keeping Thursday night rain odds in Phoenix at 10% and eastern areas at 20% to 40%. Rain odds in Phoenix increase to 20% on Friday with potential patchy blowing dust, followed by lower temperatures of 104 degrees over the weekend.



An extreme heat warning continues for one final day in Phoenix, with a forecast high temperature of 108 degrees.

What to Expect:

The well-above-average temperatures can be contributed to the ridge of high pressure centered over Arizona. The same high-pressure center is also limiting storm chances. While it is humid around the southern half of Arizona, storm chances are limited around Arizona and Phoenix due to the sinking air that comes with high pressure. In Phoenix, storm chances sit at just 10% on Thursday night. In eastern to southeastern Arizona, chances for rain sit around 20% to 40%. Any storms that do develop may bring briefly heavy rain or gusty winds.

By Friday, as the area of high pressure weakens some and shifts slightly eastward, there will be a small increase in storm potential. In Phoenix, the chance for rain bumps to 20% by the evening. There is a considerably higher chance for rain in the High Country and down along eastern and southeastern Arizona. Again, storms could produce gusty outflow winds and heavy rain. Those outflow winds will be necessary all the way into Phoenix for showers to fire off in the Phoenix Metro area. The winds could also pick up some patchy blowing dust.

This weekend the area will start to dry back out with more limited storm chances. Temperatures will drop a bit. The forecast high falls to 106 degrees on Friday, and 104 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

By Sunday night and into Monday, the chance for rain may increase again around Phoenix and across the state. Next week there is the potential for additional waves of wet weather, too.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.