Driver barricades himself inside Mesa home after alleged road rage incident, police say

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The Brief Mesa Police arrested 34-year-old Israel Sosa after he allegedly pointed a gun at a driver and barricaded himself inside his home on Sept. 11. Officers tracked Sosa to his residence near Main and 74th streets using a police air unit after he fled a traffic stop. SWAT teams from Mesa and Chandler responded to the barricade, securing Sosa's surrender after several hours with no reported injuries.



A man accused of pointing a gun at another driver surrendered to Mesa Police after reportedly barricading himself inside his home on Friday, Sept. 11.

What we know:

At around 3 p.m., officers say they responded to the area of Val Vista Drive and U.S. 60 for reports of a suspect pointing a gun at another driver. That suspect was identified as 34-year-old Israel Sosa.

Officers attempted to pull him over, but he reportedly fled. So, the Mesa Police Air Unit tracked him to his home near Main and 74th streets.

"Sosa barricaded himself inside the residence. Mesa and Chandler SWAT teams responded to assist with the barricade situation. After several hours, Sosa eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody," said Mesa Police Detective Robert Katz. "Charges against Sosa are pending."

No injuries were reported.

Map of the area where the barricade situation happened