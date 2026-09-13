Police warn of viral door kick challenge after north Phoenix home damaged

The Brief Phoenix police are warning the public about a viral Door Kick Challenge after two young people kicked and damaged the front door of a north Phoenix home. The incident occurred near 44th Street and Thunderbird Road, where security camera video captured two individuals kicking the entrance open. Police warn that the trend poses safety risks and can result in criminal charges, urging anyone with information to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness.



Police are warning of the viral "Door Kick Challenge" trend after two young people were caught on home surveillance, kicking the front door of a north Phoenix home on Saturday evening.

What we know:

Two people, who Phoenix Police believe to be either young men or teenage boys, went to a Phoenix home and kicked the double door entrance, damaging the door as it swung open.

The homeowner provided security camera video of the incident to police, which happened at around 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 12 near 44th Street and Thunderbird Rd.

What they're saying:

According to the police department, the act could be associated with a circulating social media trend known as the "Door Kick Challenge," which encourages young people to record themselves forcefully kicking front doors of homes.

"While some may view it as a prank, this behavior poses serious risks to residents and offenders alike. Door kicking can cause property damage, frighten families, escalate confrontations, and lead to criminal charges including disorderly conduct, criminal damage, or trespassing," the police department said. "These incidents can lead homeowners to believe someone is attempting a break‑in, prompting emergency calls and creating unnecessary public safety risks."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this kind of activity is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to stay anonymous. Officers encourage parents and guardians to make their children aware of the dangers and consequences of the trend.

What's next:

Police are investigating the criminal damage incident at the home.

Map of where the incident occurred.