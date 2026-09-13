Soaking wet emu rescued from Gilbert canal

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The Brief Residents in Gilbert safely pulled a young, drenched emu out of a canal near Lindsay Road and Stonebridge Drive on Sunday morning. Gilbert police thanked the fast-acting locals and transported the bird to local East Valley rescue organization Crystal's Critter Haven. It remains unclear how the bird ended up in the waterway or who owns the exotic pet.



A Sunday morning walk along a Gilbert canal took a wild turn when local residents spotted an unexpected swimmer taking a dip in the water: a young emu.

What we know:

Dispatchers with the Gilbert Police Department received calls just before 8:45 a.m. regarding a large bird stranded in the canal west of Lindsay Road, between Elliot and Guadalupe roads. Before officers arrived on scene, a group of neighbors walking along the canal trail jumped into action, pulling the drenched bird out of the water.

Officers arrived minutes later near North Lindsay Road and East Stonebridge Drive, finding the concerned citizens caring for the soaking-wet, flightless bird. The emu was safely removed from the canal without any apparent injuries.

Police officers loaded up the bird and transported it to Crystal's Critter Haven, a local East Valley animal rescue organization, where it is recovering.

What they're saying:

Gilbert police spokesperson Brenda Carrasco praised the quick-thinking community members. "We’d like to recognize and thank the residents for their quick actions in helping save the animal," she told FOX 10.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on who owns the bird or how the Australian native ended up in an East Valley canal.

Map of where police officers pulled an emu from a canal: