Gilbert officers involved in shooting near Lindsay and Guadalupe

The Brief Police responded to an officer-involved shooting in Gilbert on Sept. 15 near Lindsay and Guadalupe roads. No officers were hurt. Police say there is no threat to the public.



Police in Gilbert were involved in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Sept. 15 near Lindsay and Guadalupe roads.

Gilbert police say no officers were hurt.

"There are no outstanding subjects and no threat to the public," police added.

No officers were hurt when a shooting involving police broke out on Sept. 15 near Lindsay and Guadalupe roads. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police also didn't release any information on suspects.

No officers were hurt when a shooting involving police broke out on Sept. 15 near Lindsay and Guadalupe roads. (KSAZ-TV)

What's next:

The Mesa Police Department will investigate the shooting as part of the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team.

No officers were hurt when a shooting involving police broke out on Sept. 15 near Lindsay and Guadalupe roads. (KSAZ-TV)

Map of where the shooting happened:

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.