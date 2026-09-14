Man found shot to death in Phoenix backyard after alleged robbery, police say

The Brief Phoenix Police are searching for suspects after 20-year-old Damarion Goins was shot and killed following an alleged weekend armed robbery. Two women reported being robbed by several unknown men near Broadway Road and 19th Street before Goins was found dead in a backyard. No arrests have been made, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police or Silent Witness.



Phoenix Police are searching for suspects after a man was killed following an alleged armed robbery over the weekend.

What we know:

At around 10 p.m. on Sept. 12, two women approached officers near Broadway Road and 19th Street as they were responding to a shots-fired call in the area. A vehicle found in the road, was surrounded by several shell casings and impounded by police.

The women said they had been robbed by several unknown men. A man they were with at the time of the alleged robbery left before officers arrived.

Hours Later:

Four hours later, at 2 a.m., police responded to the same area after a woman found her boyfriend dead in the backyard.

"Responding officers contacted two females, who stated while searching the backyard, the females located the victim, Damarion Goins, who had been with them during the robbery and had been shot," officers said.

20-year-old Goins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

According to Phoenix Police, homicide detectives and investigative units, including the Gang Unit, are assisting in this investigation.

As of Sept. 14, no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

The women's identities, along with the events leading up to the man's death, were not released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the police department at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous.

Map of where the shots fired call came in.