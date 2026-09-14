Arizona sports, events betting neared $600m in July, gaming officials say

The Brief Approximately $599.5 million was wagered on sports and events in July, according to gaming regulators in Arizona. Gaming officials say this marks a $29.3% year-on-year increase. Figures show a decline in the amount of money wagered since March, when $836.9 million was wagered.



People in Arizona spent some big money in July on bets, according to state gaming officials.

By the numbers:

Per a statement released on Sept. 14, the Arizona Department of gaming said about $599.5 million was wagered on sports and events in July.

"This figure represents an approximate 29.3% increase year-over-year when compared to July 2025," read a portion of the statement.

In the same statement, state gaming officials say they collected about $4.9 million in privilege fees from event wagering in July.

"For fiscal year 2027 year-to-date, regulated event wagering and fantasy sports have generated approximately $8.1 million in privilege fees to the state – approximately $7.9 million from event wagering and $160,918 from fantasy sports," read a portion of the statement.

Dig deeper:

Although the betting numbers from July look big, data provided by gaming officials show the July numbers actually mark the lowest number of wagers made, in terms of dollar amount, since the start of the year:

Local perspective:

Per the Department of Gaming's website, Arizona law allows up to 20 event wagering licenses in the state, with 10 reserved for state tribes.

The gaming department's website shows 15 event wagering licensees, but three of them were marked as having yet to launch their operations in Arizona.