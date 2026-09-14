Seen on TV: September 14

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Monday, September 14, 2026

Potteryland

23843 S. Cooper Rd.

Chandler, Arizona 85249

https://potteryland.com/

Kuza

17767 N. Scottsdale Rd. Suite 100

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

https://kuzarestaurant.com/

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