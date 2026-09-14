Seen on TV: September 14
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Monday, September 14, 2026
Potteryland
- 23843 S. Cooper Rd.
- Chandler, Arizona 85249
- https://potteryland.com/
Kuza
- 17767 N. Scottsdale Rd. Suite 100
- Scottsdale, AZ 85255
- https://kuzarestaurant.com/
Hooked App
- https://www.azcardinals.com/tickets/group-tickets/special-events
- https://www.instagram.com/joinhooked/