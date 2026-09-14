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Seen on TV: September 14

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published September 14, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published September 14, 2026 4:30 AM MST
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PHOENIX - Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Monday, September 14, 2026

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