Fatal Lake Havasu boat crash; emu rescued from canal | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From a vandalized Charlie Kirk statue, to a fatal Lake Havasu crash, and a soaking wet emu, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, September 13, 2026.
1. New Charlie Kirk statue vandalized
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Phoenix police are investigating the vandalism of a newly unveiled Charlie Kirk memorial statue in Tempe that occurred just days after the one-year anniversary of his assassination at Utah Valley University.
2. Deadly Lake Havasu boat crash
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Two Lake Havasu City residents were killed Saturday night when a 36-foot powerboat went airborne and crashed upside down into a campsite.
3. Guadalupe sees 2nd deadly shooting in separate weekend incidents
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One person died and another was critically injured in a shooting in Guadalupe, marking the town's second fatal shooting in two days.
4. Emu saved in Gilbert
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Quick-thinking Gilbert neighbors pulled a soaking wet emu to safety after it took an unexpected swim.
5. ASU student trades Arizona sun for London weather
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Incoming Arizona State University student Shelby Connell is moving overseas to attend the newly launched ASU London campus and study business.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Humid conditions will remain across Phoenix this week, bringing morning rain chances and cooler midweek temperatures below 100 degrees. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on when and how much rain we could expect across the state this week.
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