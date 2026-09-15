Seen on TV: September 15
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Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Kanoki Sushi & Cocktails
- 5450 E. High St., Suite 101
- Phoenix, AZ 85054
- https://kanokiphx.com/
Phoenix Diaper Bank
- 1411 S. 47th Ave., Suite 100
- Phoenix, AZ 85043
- https://diaperbank.org/
Horse & Hyde Uptown
- 100 E. Camelback Rd., #150
- Phoenix, AZ 85012
- https://horseandhyde.com/
That One Tattoo Parlor
- 5826 W. Olive Ave., B 103
- Glendale, AZ 85302
- https://thatonetattooparlor.ink/