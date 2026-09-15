Seen on TV: September 15

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Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Kanoki Sushi & Cocktails

5450 E. High St., Suite 101

Phoenix, AZ 85054

https://kanokiphx.com/

Phoenix Diaper Bank

1411 S. 47th Ave., Suite 100

Phoenix, AZ 85043

https://diaperbank.org/

Horse & Hyde Uptown

100 E. Camelback Rd., #150

Phoenix, AZ 85012

https://horseandhyde.com/

That One Tattoo Parlor

5826 W. Olive Ave., B 103

Glendale, AZ 85302

https://thatonetattooparlor.ink/

Live-streamed video