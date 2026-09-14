Grand Canyon human remains found near Crystal Rapid weeks after deadly flash floods

The Brief Human remains were found Monday, Sept. 14, near Crystal Rapid on the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon. The discovery follows Aug. 29 flash floods that killed two men and left a third man missing. Authorities have not confirmed whether the recovered remains belong to missing 53-year-old Tim Smith.



Human remains were discovered in the Grand Canyon on Monday, Sept. 14, the National Park Service said.

What we know:

"Grand Canyon National Park law enforcement rangers responded to a report of discovery of human remains near Crystal Rapid on the Colorado River," NPS said. "National Park Service recovered the remains and transferred them to Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office."

The remains were found weeks after the Aug. 29 floods that killed two men and left another man missing. The two victims who were found dead are John Giusti, 46, and Brent Rosenkranz, 42. Both were from Granbury, Texas.

The name of the missing man is Tim Smith, 53. Authorities did not confirm if these remains belong to the missing man.

The backstory:

Flash flooding began around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29. Emergency crews rescued about 80 people from the canyon during the flooding.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.