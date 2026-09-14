Parents arrested over child's death; Scottsdale door-to-door salesman shot | Nightly Roundup

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From a shooting in Scottsdale that left a door-to-door salesman wounded to why two West Valley parents were arrested - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 14, 2026.

1. Deadly boat crash in western Arizona

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2. Child's death results in parents' arrest

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3. Arrest made after door-to-door salesman was shot in Scottsdale

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4. Possible cause of death revealed for late actress

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5. Thank you, John, for everything!

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