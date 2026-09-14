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Parents arrested over child's death; Scottsdale door-to-door salesman shot | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published September 14, 2026 6:31 PM MST
Published September 14, 2026 6:31 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - From a shooting in Scottsdale that left a door-to-door salesman wounded to why two West Valley parents were arrested - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 14, 2026.

1. Deadly boat crash in western Arizona

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2 dead after high-speed boat launches off peninsula, flips into Lake Havasu campsite
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2 dead after high-speed boat launches off peninsula, flips into Lake Havasu campsite

Two Lake Havasu City residents were killed Saturday night when a 36-foot powerboat went airborne and crashed upside down into a campsite.

2. Child's death results in parents' arrest

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Peoria parents arrested after 5-year-old child left in car dies: police
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Peoria parents arrested after 5-year-old child left in car dies: police

A 5-year-old child died after being found unresponsive in a vehicle outside a home near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

3. Arrest made after door-to-door salesman was shot in Scottsdale

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Scottsdale man accused of shooting door-to-door salesman in the back
article

Scottsdale man accused of shooting door-to-door salesman in the back

80-year-old Patrick McBride is accused of shooting a door-to-door salesman in the back on Sept. 13 in North Scottsdale near Pima and Hawknest roads. The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

4. Possible cause of death revealed for late actress

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Hayden Panettiere's possible cause of death revealed: report
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Hayden Panettiere's possible cause of death revealed: report

Hayden Panettiere’s possible cause of death was revealed on Monday, according to a report. The "Nashville" and "Heroes" star died on August 16.

5. Thank you, John, for everything!

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FOX 10's John Hook announces retirement after 33 years at KSAZ, capping 43-year broadcast career
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FOX 10's John Hook announces retirement after 33 years at KSAZ, capping 43-year broadcast career

John Hook looks back on major historical stories, presidential interviews, and his legacy as he announces his retirement from FOX 10.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Storms are firing up over Arizona Monday night
Storms are firing up over Arizona Monday night

Storms are firing up over Arizona Monday night

Storms are popping up over Arizona Monday night as our rain chances begin to increase over the next few days. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details.

Get the Full Forecast

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