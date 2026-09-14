Arizona weather forecast: Thunderstorms, hail, and heavy rain expected across the state this week

The Brief Active storm chances and humid conditions are moving into Arizona to start the week as a strong ridge of high pressure centers over the eastern country. Phoenix faces rain chances between 20% and 40% from Monday through Wednesday night, along with potential heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and blowing dust. Mild temperatures near 97 degrees midweek will give way to a late-week warmup with highs reaching up to 104 degrees by the weekend.



A more active storm period is expected to start this week.

A strong ridge of high pressure has centered over the eastern part of the country, while a trough has parked over the west coast. This pattern sets up a path of southern and southwestern flow across Arizona, creating humid conditions and an ample water supply for storm development.

Daytime heating, although not as substantial as last week, will still provide necessary energy for storms, and some passing disturbances will run again the east and southeast part of the state, which may help trigger storms all the way up to Phoenix. In Phoenix, rain chances sit between 20% and 40% from Monday to Wednesday night. A few more storms could fire off through Thursday in Phoenix, before the forecast dries in full beginning Friday.

This Week in Arizona:

On Monday, the high temperature is expected to reach 102 degrees in Phoenix. Rain chances will run in waves, including spotty showers along the eastern edge of Phoenix in the morning, a break for daytime heating, a new round possible later in the afternoon, another overnight lull, and then another early morning round possible into the start of Tuesday.

Tuesday will look very similar to Monday. A round of morning rain may die down, eventually leading to a new late afternoon or evening round. Any storms developing the next several days may pack heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds or kick up blowing dust.

Wednesday yet again will bring scattered thunderstorm chances across the state, including Phoenix. Currently, the chance for showers increases to 40% by Wednesday in Phoenix.

Much of northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona will see scattered thunderstorms next week. The heaviest storms are likely to cause pockets of flooding, particularly over southeastern and eastern Arizona. Some thunderstorms may produce hail, too.

The pattern will bring more mild air through midweek. The forecast high slips to 100 degrees on Tuesday, 97 degrees Wednesday and remains near 100 degrees Thursday. Warmer temperatures return late this week and into the weekend as high pressure presses closer to the state. The forecast high climbs from 103 to 104 degrees between Friday and Sunday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.