Oak Creek trails near Sedona reopening Sept. 17 following Pocket Fire recovery

The Brief A majority of Oak Creek trails and recreational sites north of Sedona are set to reopen on Sept. 17 following temporary closures caused by the Pocket Fire. The Pocket Fire burned more than 27,000 acres in June, triggering evacuations and site closures across the Oak Creek area. Officials and environmental leaders advise visitors to stay on designated trails and exercise caution as plant and wildlife populations work to recover post-fire.



A majority of Oak Creek trails and recreational sites are set to reopen later this week.

The Pocket Fire burned more than 27,000 acres in the Oak Creek area north of Sedona in June, causing evacuations and temporary closures. Now that some areas are being reopened, those who take care of the creek ask that visitors be aware and respectful of the ongoing recovery post-fire.

What they're saying:

"It's just such a gem, Oak Creek really is, I tell everybody, it's popular for a reason," said Kelsey Whitaker, project manager for the Oak Creek Watershed Council.

Whitaker says seeing progress in the Oak Creek area post-Pocket Fire is promising.

"Something the Forest Service specifically mentioned is that while our high moisture level and our big monsoon season did create some debris flows and flash flooding and things like that, it also helped with recovery, so we're already seeing some of those very first post-fire succession grass species coming back," Whitaker said.

Oak Creek trails prepare to reopen Sept. 17 following the Pocket Fire. The Oak Creek Watershed Council urges hikers to follow guidelines to support nature recovery.

Dig deeper:

The progress allows for portions of the area, including several recreation sites, to reopen on Sept. 17.

Whitaker says people who visit should still take caution and be sure to walk or hike only on marked and open trails.

"It is not a weekend to go off the beaten path, both because that can be hard on the creek's recovery and because we had a lot of debris and sediment move through the system and so some areas could potentially be unstable," Whitaker said.

In a press release about the closures being lifted, the Coconino National Forest mentions an assessment from a Burned Area Emergency Response team that found the flood risk to be no different than any year when there was no fire.

Whitaker says this is good news, but people should still remember this is home to many plants and wildlife still in recovery mode.

"People take your trash out with you," Whitaker said. "Please make sure that you're not making big rock stacks, especially now, because all of the mayfly larva and everything that live in those rocks with all of that sediment, they're gonna be struggling to rebuild their populations. So I would say enjoy Oak Creek as much as you can, while being as gentle as possible with it."

What's next:

Whitaker also pointed out that the West Fork area, which is very popular with visitors, is still closed. She says reaching out to the National Forest for questions about specific openings and protocol is the best way to be prepared for a trip.