Arrest made in deadly collision that left rideshare driver, passenger dead

The Brief A 35-year-old man has been arrested for a fatal September collision that killed rideshare driver Nicole Snell, her passenger Marisa Jorgenson, and Snell's dog. Police allege the suspect ran a red light traveling between 89 and 96 mph with an alleged blood alcohol content of .287, over three times the legal limit. He was arrested upon release from the hospital on Thanksgiving and is facing multiple charges, including two counts of second-degree murder.



Gilbert Police announced the arrest of a 35-year-old man in a fatal collision that left a rideshare driver and her passenger dead in September.

The backstory:

On Sept. 19, 36-year-old Nicole Snell was working as a Lyft driver and had picked up 33-year-old passenger Marisa Jorgenson.

As Snell was traveling northbound on a green light through the intersection of Recker and Ray Roads in Gilbert, a driver struck her vehicle at a high rate of speed.

That driver was identified 35-year-old Robb Hintzsche, who officers said supposedly entered the intersection through a red light, at a speed between 89 and 96 mph.

Dig deeper:

Hintzsche's vehicle caused Snell's vehicle to spin and strike a traffic pole in the northwest corner of the intersection.

Snell, her dog Bellini, and Jorgenson were all pronounced dead at the scene.

What we know:

Hintzsche had been hospitalized since the September crash, due to the extent of his injuries.

He was released Thanksgiving morning and placed under arrest. According to officers, the suspect was driving with an alleged blood alcohol level of .287, while traveling at more than double the posted 45 mph speed limit.

Hintzsche was booked and is facing charges of animal cruelty, two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of felony endangerment.

What they're saying:

"Our deepest condolences are with the families, friends, and loved ones of Nicole Snell and Marisa Jorgenson, as they continue to grieve this tragic loss," Gilbert Police said.

Map of the crash location.