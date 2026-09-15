Security video captures door kick, costing Phoenix homeowner $10k in damage

The Brief Security video captured two masked males kicking in the front double doors of a north Phoenix home early Saturday morning, and the homeowner faces at least $10,000 in repair costs. Phoenix Police believe the incident may be linked to a viral TikTok trend known as the door kick challenge. Scottsdale Police reported the red truck used by the suspects was stolen.



A scary wake-up call unfolded for a Phoenix family as security video captured the moment some apparent teenagers kicked in a home's front doors early Saturday morning in north Phoenix.

What we know:

Phoenix Police believe the Sept. 12 incident near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard may be tied to a social media trend that they call dangerous.

"Very, very... it's very scary. It's not something that you expect to wake up to. It was very disturbing," said Kathy, a homeowner who did not want to be fully identified.

Ring camera video shows the moment two young males pull up in a red truck, with their faces covered in bandannas. One of them then kicks in the home's double doors and the two run away.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A person kicked the door of a north Phoenix home in what police believe to be a part of the viral "Door Kick Challenge."

"You think it's funny. It's not funny. You caused extensive damage, and you will be held responsible," Kathy said.

Phoenix Police are investigating and believe the incident may be part of a TikTok trend known as the "Door Kick Challenge," which encourages people to kick the front doors of homes while filming themselves.

Featured article

The Cost of a Trend:

Homeowner Kathy says she has been quoted at least $10,000 for repairs. But she is more upset about how it scared her family.

"It's like, is that a firecracker? Is that a gun? What just happened?" Kathy said. "It's disturbing. You wouldn't want that to happen to your home. You wouldn't want your family to feel like that."

Potential Stolen Vehicle:

Scottsdale Police tell FOX 10 they believe the truck these suspects drove up in was stolen the night before. It was recovered Sunday, and the investigation is ongoing.

"The truck was dusted for fingerprints and DNA samples were collected," Kathy said.

Dig deeper:

Kathy says she is just glad nothing worse happened.

"You're coming in, you're busting open a door. Nobody knows what's going on. What's the first reaction from a homeowner? Shoot," Kathy said. "And that needs to be something that parents really need to discuss with their kids, because this isn't like going into a store and stealing a candy bar. This is serious, especially in the state of Arizona."

What they're saying:

"While some may view it as a prank, this behavior poses serious risks to residents and offenders alike. Door kicking can cause property damage, frighten families, escalate confrontations, and lead to criminal charges including disorderly conduct, criminal damage, or trespassing," Phoenix Police said on Sept. 13. "These incidents can lead homeowners to believe someone is attempting a break‑in, prompting emergency calls and creating unnecessary public safety risks."

What Parents Can Do:

Phoenix Police are urging parents to speak with their kids about the consequences of participating in online trends like this, as it can be dangerous. Anyone who knows anything about this incident should give them a call.

Map of where the Sept. 12 incident occurred.