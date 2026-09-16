Arizona weather forecast: Tropical disturbance brings heavy rain and flood threat to Phoenix

The Brief A tropical disturbance moving from the Gulf of California brings heavy rain and strong thunderstorm risks to Arizona. Flood watches cover almost the entire state, with the highest risk of flooding focused over Phoenix and central Arizona. Rain totals could reach one to two inches or more before conditions dry out and temperatures rise by the weekend.



Today brings a heightened risk of thunderstorms and heavy rain across the state, including Phoenix.

What to Expect:

A tropical disturbance is pushing up from the Gulf of California, bringing additional moisture to Arizona by late morning and through tonight. Already, Arizona has been quite humid with plenty of moisture in the air. This addition, along with the lift necessary to force storms, should create a strong environment for thunderstorms and heavy rain complexes. This is expected to lead to flooding in the state, with the highest risk zone over central Arizona—including Phoenix.

There are flood watches in place for almost the entire state, with the exception of far western Arizona. The flood watches highlight the possibility of dangerous flooding across the state as the region taps into the tropical moisture supply. Rain totals between 1 and 2 inches or more are possible over areas in central Arizona.

In Phoenix, the best chance for storms and heavy rain will arrive between 12 p.m. and 11 p.m. The storms will last longer through the night in parts of northeastern Arizona. By Thursday morning, the last of the wet weather should begin to exit Arizona. Only lingering scattered showers are expected in the days to follow, over north and east Arizona.

With the wet weather, it will be mostly cloudy and cooler Wednesday. The forecast high, at best, reaches the low 90s today before afternoon cooling alongside the rain.

Looking Further Ahead:

The forecast high rebounds into the middle 90s Thursday as Phoenix dries out. By the weekend, the temperatures will return to the low triple digits, between 100 and 105 degrees.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.