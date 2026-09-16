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Flat tire leads to deadly U.S. 60 crash; Travis Kelce named as victim in Ponzi scheme l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published September 16, 2026 10:21 AM MST
Published September 16, 2026 10:21 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

From fatal crashes to local shootings and a $25M fraud scheme targeting an NFL star, here are your top stories for September 16, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Woman killed in Mesa freeway crash

Featured

Woman killed in U.S. 60 crash while cars were pulled over to change flat tire: DPS
article

Woman killed in U.S. 60 crash while cars were pulled over to change flat tire: DPS

Impairment is suspected in a multi-car crash on Sept. 16 along the U.S. 60 freeway in Mesa that left a woman dead and several others hurt, DPS said.

2. Deadly shooting suspect involved in police shooting

Featured

Man accused of shooting, killing his brother at Glendale home involved in police shooting
article

Man accused of shooting, killing his brother at Glendale home involved in police shooting

A man who was wanted after allegedly shooting and killing his brother on Wednesday morning at a home in Glendale has been involved in a police shooting.

3. Trial date set for Preston Lord murder suspect

Featured

Preston Lord murder case: Trial date set for Jacob Meisner
article

Preston Lord murder case: Trial date set for Jacob Meisner

A judge set a Nov. 3 trial date for Jacob Meisner, one of six defendants charged in the October 2023 beating death of 16-year-old Preston Lord.

4. Persons of interest sought in girl's shooting

Featured

10-year-old girl hurt in Casa Grande shooting: PD
article

10-year-old girl hurt in Casa Grande shooting: PD

Police in Casa Grande say they are looking for four people who may have information related to a shooting that left a 10-year-old girl hurt on Monday night.

5. NFL star identified as fraud scheme victim

Featured

Travis Kelce named as victim in $25 million fraud scheme
article

Travis Kelce named as victim in $25 million fraud scheme

Prosecutors identified Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce as a victim in a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme, revealing his connection to the fraud during a sentencing hearing for the man behind it.

A look at today's weather

Phoenix forecast: Severe storms and flooding risks
Phoenix forecast: Severe storms and flooding risks

Phoenix forecast: Severe storms and flooding risks

Phoenix faces a heightened risk of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and potential flooding through Wednesday night.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews