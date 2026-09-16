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Man accused of shooting, killing his brother at Glendale home involved in police shooting

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Police Shootings
Updated September 16, 2026 10:46 AM MST Published September 16, 2026 8:19 AM MST
article

(KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • Police say a man shot his brother on Sept. 16 during a fight at a home near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road.
    • The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene and was tracked to 163rd and Grand Avenues, where he was involved in an officer-involved shooting.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man who was wanted after allegedly shooting and killing his brother on Wednesday morning at a home in Glendale has been involved in a police shooting.

What we know:

Glendale police say officers on Sept. 16 were called to a home near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road by a woman who said her sons were fighting in a bedroom.

"The mother had indicated that there was some kind of altercation in a bedroom at the house between these two brothers, and she heard one gunshot fired," a police spokesperson told FOX 10.

When officers got to the home, they found the victim dead in the bedroom.

After the shooting, police say the suspect fled the scene in a white van but was tracked to 163rd and Grand Avenues in Surprise, where he was involved in an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect is in critical condition. No officers were hurt. Police say there is no threat to the public. 

What we don't know:

No identities were released.

A map of the two shooting scenes:

A map of the two shooting scenes.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Glendale Police Department via a statement sent to FOX 10 and statements provided by a police spokesperson at the scene to FOX 10 photojournalist Rick Davis on Sept. 16, 2026.

Police ShootingsGlendaleNews