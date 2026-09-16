Man accused of shooting, killing his brother at Glendale home involved in police shooting

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The Brief Police say a man shot his brother on Sept. 16 during a fight at a home near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene and was tracked to 163rd and Grand Avenues, where he was involved in an officer-involved shooting.



A man who was wanted after allegedly shooting and killing his brother on Wednesday morning at a home in Glendale has been involved in a police shooting.

What we know:

Glendale police say officers on Sept. 16 were called to a home near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road by a woman who said her sons were fighting in a bedroom.

"The mother had indicated that there was some kind of altercation in a bedroom at the house between these two brothers, and she heard one gunshot fired," a police spokesperson told FOX 10.

When officers got to the home, they found the victim dead in the bedroom.

After the shooting, police say the suspect fled the scene in a white van but was tracked to 163rd and Grand Avenues in Surprise, where he was involved in an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect is in critical condition. No officers were hurt. Police say there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

No identities were released.

A map of the two shooting scenes:

A map of the two shooting scenes.