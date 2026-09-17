Driver says he 'struck an animal' after plowing buddy's truck into Phoenix bicyclist, killing him, police say

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The Brief Jesus Alejandro Cardenas Angulo was arrested for allegedly striking and killing 66-year-old bicyclist Amado Rodriguez Jr. in Phoenix on Sept. 14. Cops tracked down the suspect truck after Angulo, 32, lied to the owner, claiming the damaged windshield was caused by hitting an animal. Angulo reportedly confessed to fleeing the scene out of fear and is being held on a $500,000 bond facing manslaughter and hit-and-run charges.



A 32-year-old man is behind bars on a $500,000 bond after allegedly striking and killing a senior bicyclist in south Phoenix – while driving his buddy's truck – then fleeing the scene and lying to the friend that he had hit an animal.

What we know:

Jesus Alejandro Cardenas Angulo was taken into custody Wednesday night and booked into Maricopa County jail on charges of manslaughter, hit-and-run involving death, and tampering with physical evidence following the Sept. 14 crash that claimed the life of 66-year-old Amado Rodriguez Jr.

The backstory:

Phoenix Police and Fire personnel responded around 5:45 a.m. on Monday to reports of a collision near 16th Street and University Drive. Investigators determined that a white GMC pickup truck was going south on 16th Street when Rodriguez crossed mid-block and was struck. The impact threw Rodriguez from his bicycle, which was dragged several feet down the road before dislodging, while the driver sped away before police arrived. Detectives with the Vehicular Crimes Unit said that speed appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Two days later, officers with the Neighborhood Enforcement Team found the damaged truck parked near 47th and Olive avenues. The vehicle's registered owner told officers he had loaned the pickup to Angulo, who was the only person driving it. The owner added that Angulo claimed he needed a replacement windshield because he had "struck an animal," completely unaware that the truck had been involved in a fatal collision with a bicyclist.

The arrest:

After securing a search warrant, detectives arrested Angulo on Sept. 16. Physical evidence recovered from the truck and Angulo's own admission confirmed he was behind the wheel, hit the bicyclist and "left the scene because he was scared," police said.

What's next:

Angulo remains in custody awaiting a scheduled Sept. 23 appearance in Superior Court.

Map of where the fatal collision occurred: