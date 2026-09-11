Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment

The Brief Fred Ceyala, 75, was found dead by his daughter inside an apartment on Sept. 9 near 10th Street and Devonshire Avenue. Police say a man who called them to confess that he injured Ceyala was detained. Ceyala's cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.



One person was detained after an elderly man was found dead inside a Phoenix apartment.

What we know:

Phoenix police say a man was found unresponsive by his daughter at 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 9 at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Devonshire Avenue. When officers got to the apartment, they found "obvious trauma" on the victim. Firefighters also arrived at the apartment and pronounced the victim dead. He was identified as 75-year-old Fred Ceyala.

Man allegedly admitted to harming victim

Dig deeper:

Police say they received a phone call from a man at a hospital who claimed that he hurt the victim and called to confess. Officers went to the hospital and detained the man.

What we don't know:

The man who was detained wasn't identified. It's also unclear what led up to Ceyala's death.

What's next:

Police say the medical examiner will determine Ceyala's cause of death.

Map of where the victim was found: