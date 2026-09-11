Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX - One person was detained after an elderly man was found dead inside a Phoenix apartment.
What we know:
Phoenix police say a man was found unresponsive by his daughter at 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 9 at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Devonshire Avenue. When officers got to the apartment, they found "obvious trauma" on the victim. Firefighters also arrived at the apartment and pronounced the victim dead. He was identified as 75-year-old Fred Ceyala.
Man allegedly admitted to harming victim
Dig deeper:
Police say they received a phone call from a man at a hospital who claimed that he hurt the victim and called to confess. Officers went to the hospital and detained the man.
What we don't know:
The man who was detained wasn't identified. It's also unclear what led up to Ceyala's death.
What's next:
Police say the medical examiner will determine Ceyala's cause of death.
Map of where the victim was found:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department