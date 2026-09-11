Seen on TV: September 11

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Friday, September 11, 2026

Tempe Headling Field at Tempe Beach Park

80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy

Tempe, AZ 85281

https://tempehealingfield.org/

Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona

Hall of Flame Museum

6101 E. Van Buren St.

Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://hallofflame.org/

Arizona 9/11 Tower Challenge

Cider Corps

31 S. Robson, #103

Mesa, AZ 85210

cidercorpsaz.com

9/11 Day

Live-streamed video