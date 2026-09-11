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Seen on TV: September 11

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published September 11, 2026 4:30 AM MST
Published September 11, 2026 4:30 AM MST
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Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

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Friday, September 11, 2026

Tempe Headling Field at Tempe Beach Park

Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona

Hall of Flame Museum 

Arizona 9/11 Tower Challenge 

Cider Corps

9/11 Day

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews