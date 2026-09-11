Seen on TV: September 11
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Friday, September 11, 2026
Tempe Headling Field at Tempe Beach Park
- 80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- https://tempehealingfield.org/
Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona
Hall of Flame Museum
- 6101 E. Van Buren St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://hallofflame.org/
Arizona 9/11 Tower Challenge
Cider Corps
- 31 S. Robson, #103
- Mesa, AZ 85210
- cidercorpsaz.com
9/11 Day