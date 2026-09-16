Drivers rescued from deep Mesa floodwaters, while kids swim in nearby flooded park

The Brief Flooding caused by sudden, torrential downpours turned streets in Mesa into hazardous rivers, prompting multiple water rescues. Two drivers had to be rescued at University Drive and Higley Road after trying to navigate flooded streets, though both are OK. Just blocks away at Delta Park, kids took advantage of the deep water by swimming and kayaking in the retention basin.



Flooding caused by sudden, torrential downpours is turning streets into hazardous rivers, with multiple water rescues on one street in Mesa.

Local perspective:

Delta Park in Mesa looked more like a lake than a park. On the afternoon of Sept. 16, about a dozen kids were at the park swimming and kayaking. The park is a basin, but parents said it never floods like this, which is why the kids were taking full advantage of their temporary backyard swimming pool.

Kids enjoy pools of water at a Mesa park that flooded during a monsoon storm.

What Parents are Saying:

"I grew up in this neighborhood, and I've never seen it up to the top like it was today. My whole life I've lived here, and we've never seen anything like this," said one neighborhood parent. "As soon as the lightning stopped, and the kids knew it was safe to come out, they just hopped on their bikes and got their swimsuits on and came out to play and grabbed the tubes and everything they could think of. I saw a canoe out here earlier too."

Water Rescues:

However, it is not all fun and games in the rain. Just a few blocks away at University Drive and Higley Road, two drivers had to be rescued after they both tried to get through the flooded street and could not make it. Both drivers are OK, but admitted they were embarrassed and knew they should not have driven through.

"I was driving, making it home, and I thought I was gonna make it. I saw all these cars and I hit a metal thing and I just got stuck. But it was pretty deep. My whole floor is flooded now," one of the drivers said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Mesa Fire rescues driver from floodwaters near Highley and Decatur on Sept. 16, 2026.

Monsoon Storm:

Showers moved Wednesday, delivering heavy rainfall to several portions of Phoenix. Flash flood watches that began Tuesday remain in effect through Wednesday night across most of Arizona.