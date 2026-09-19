Police barricade situation in Queen Creek ends with man arrested after standoff

The Brief Queen Creek officers served a search warrant at a home near Ocotillo Road and Ellsworth Road on Sept. 18. Police deployed tear gas and a K-9 before taking a man into custody shortly after 8 p.m. Officials clarified no gunfire occurred, explaining sounds heard were from tactical tools used during the operation.



A police standoff ended with a person taken into custody in Queen Creek following a barricade situation on Friday evening.

What we know:

Queen Creek officers served a search warrant at a home near Ocotillo Road and Ellsworth Road at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 18.

A police 9 was deployed, attacking the suspect in the doorway, as SWAT teams stood nearby. The suspect slammed the door, before tear gas was deployed. Following the tear gas, the man gave up and was taken away in handcuffs shortly after 8 p.m.

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What they're saying:

Officials are aware of reports circulating on social media regarding possible gunfire. Police clarified that there was no gunfire during the incident, explaining that sounds heard in the area were related to tactical tools used by officers during the operation.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the nature of the search warrant, the subject's identity, or why they were taken into custody.

What's next:

This remains an active investigation.

Map of where the standoff occurred.