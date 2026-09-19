Deadly Phoenix house party shooting remains unsolved after nearly 18 years

The Brief Investigators are seeking the public's help to solve the November 2008 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Melinda Landeros. Landeros was killed, and her two friends were injured when shots were fired through a window at a house party. Silent Witness is offering a cash reward of up to $2,000 for anonymous tips leading to an arrest.



Investigators are seeking the public's help to solve a cold-case fatal shooting from Nov. 22, 2008.

What we know:

Melinda Landeros, 18, was at a house party near 18th Street and Adams when an unknown individual outside fired shots at the home. Bullets went through the window, striking Landeros and two of her friends around 5 a.m. Landeros was taken to the hospital, where she passed away.

Authorities emphasize that Landeros was an innocent victim who had nothing to do with any crimes.

What we don't know:

While party disruptions sometimes occur when uninvited guests are asked to leave, it remains unknown if that was the case during this incident.

What they're saying:

Police and the victim's family have not given up on finding closure, and the case will remain open until actionable tips are received.

Suspects in older cases occasionally discuss their involvement over time, leading to critical community tips.

What you can do:

Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information. Anyone with details is asked to submit tips by calling 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377). Callers can remain anonymous.

Map of where the 2008 homicide occurred.